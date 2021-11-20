Man's body pulled from canal in Tulare County, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Body pulled from canal in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are investigating after they pulled a man's body from a canal Friday night.

Deputies were informed of a car in the water at the Friant/Kern County Canal.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Dive Team also responded and found a body in the water.

On Saturday, deputies identified the victim as 37-year-old Robert Lea.

It is not known what led up to the car and body being in the water at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countybody found
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
More TOP STORIES News