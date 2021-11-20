Man's body pulled from canal in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are investigating after they pulled a man's body from a canal Friday night.
Deputies were informed of a car in the water at the Friant/Kern County Canal.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Dive Team also responded and found a body in the water.
On Saturday, deputies identified the victim as 37-year-old Robert Lea.
It is not known what led up to the car and body being in the water at this time.
