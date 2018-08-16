Bodycam video appears to show police officer having sex in his office

EMBED </>More Videos

Video appears to show former officer having sex while on duty

SUPERIOR, Ariz. --
Newly released video appears to show a former law enforcement officer using his agency-issued body camera to record a sexual encounter with a woman in his office.

The incident reportedly occurred last year and involves Anthony Doran, who is seen in the video wearing his police-issued uniform, reported KNXV-TV.

According to an administrative investigation report by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in Arizona, deputies found 36 gigabytes of porn -- enough for around 36 hours of HD video or more than 20,000 photos -- in a folder labeled "fun time" on Doran's office computer.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, this is not the first time Doran has gotten in trouble for inappropriate behavior on the job.

The Star reports he was fired by the Pima County Sheriff's Department in 2013 for engaging in "heavy petting" with a woman and sending explicit messages on duty.

A lawsuit filed by a Superior citizen alleges civil rights violations tied to the agency's hiring of so-called "second-chance" officers who were punished or fired by other law enforcement agencies.

An attorney for the town said Superior is "committed to public safety" and the town's goal is to hire officers who meet their expectations.

The mayor and town manager did not respond to requests for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexArizona
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News