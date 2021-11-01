star wars

'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the new "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett."

"I am not a bounty hunter," Boba Fett says in a voiceover.

An unknown voice responds, "I've heard otherwise. I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer," meaning Jabba the Hutt.

"Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect," Boba Fett answers, as he plans to take over his old territory on Tatooine. The territory was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt

The streaming service had teased "The Book of Boba Fett" in a surprise end-credit sequence in the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian."

The series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and is executive produced by "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau.

Watch the trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" in the player above.

The series will launch Dec. 29 on Disney+.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneylucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar warsotrc
STAR WARS
Disney+ Celebrates Disney+ Day Worldwide
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup
'Mandalorian' reveals the tricks that brought Luke Skywalker back
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
More TOP STORIES News