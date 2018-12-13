'Bored' firefighter charged with starting fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Bored firefighter started fires. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 13, 2018.

MUNHALL, Pa. --
A 19-year-old volunteer firefighter is charged with starting fires at two homes, and police in western Pennsylvania allege that he said he did it because he was bored.

Police charged Ryan Laubham with five counts of arson and related charges following a porch fire early Monday. Police said responding firefighters were told by a neighbor that someone had also tried to set his porch on fire last week.

Fire investigators said both blazes were set intentionally. Police allege that security video showed the suspect entering the fire station and later a home later determined to be Laubham's.

Laubham is being held in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $200,000; court documents don't list an attorney and a listed phone number for him couldn't be found Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfirefightersfirearson
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
California wants to tax your text messages
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Arambula explains what led to child abuse charge
Barking dog wakes woman, alerts her to fire in Madera County mountain home
Cash rains down on highway, leading to multiple crashes
Man trapped for 2 days in Chinese restaurant's grease vent
3 trapped in coal mine for 5 days found alive
Two teens in the hospital after a shooting in Selma, leaving a victim's family in shock
Show More
BAH HUMBUG: Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Visalia
Tulare DA to begin releasing reports to defense attorneys in case of accused Visalia officers
Investigation underway to determine if two arsons, drive-by shooting are connected
Violent crime in Fresno trends downward over the last month
Kristi Yamaguchi hosts special skating lesson in San Jose
More News