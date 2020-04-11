Coronavirus in the UK: Boris Johnson makes 'very good progress' in London hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

LONDON -- The office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he "continues to make very good progress" in a London hospital after contracting COVID-19.The 55-year-old Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 more than two weeks ago, becoming the first world leader confirmed to have the illness. His office has said he's taken "short walks" between periods of rest and had spoken to his doctors to thank them "for the incredible care he has received."His coronavirus symptoms at first were mild, including a cough and a fever. He was admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital on Sunday after his condition worsened. He was transferred to the intensive care unit the following day where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator.He spent three nights there before moving back to a regular ward on Thursday night.Johnson's father said the prime minister needs to "rest up.""He has to take time," Stanley Johnson told the BBC. "I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment."As Johnson recovered in the hospital, his government implored people not to travel to see relatives or visit second homes over the Easter holiday weekend as Britain's death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise.Britain's official death toll of people with the coronavirus leapt by 980 Friday to 8,958 - a bigger daily increase than was seen in Italy and Spain, the two European countries with the greatest number of fatalities. Italy recorded a high of 969 deaths on March 27 and Spain 950 deaths on April 2.The figures may not be directly comparable, however. The U.K. deaths reported each day occurred over several days or even weeks, and the total only includes deaths in hospitals.