boston marathon bombing

Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

By Mark Sherman, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

AP: Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration's arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

The First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled in 2020 that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his older brother, Tamerlan, and was somehow less responsible for the carnage. The appeals court also faulted the judge for not sufficiently questioning jurors about their exposure to extensive news coverage of the bombing.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bombingboston marathonboston marathon bombingsupreme courtu.s. & worlddeath penaltyu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING
Boston remembers bombing anniversary with day of service
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev apologizes to victims, survivors of 2013 attacks
Boston Bombing survivors/victims' families react to Tsarnaev death sentence on social media
Boston Marathon survivor runs again: 'I take my life back'
TOP STORIES
Fire destroys historic building in Fresno's Chinatown
California gas prices reach $5 for the first time
Fire tears through abandoned building in Le Grand
Local companies big and small raise relief funds for Ukraine crisis
Tulare educator accused of sharing child pornography with child
Alleged sexual abuse prompts lawsuit against Merced chiropractor
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Show More
19 kids hospitalized after car crashes into NorCal daycare, police say
Domestic violence charges won't be filed against Sanger mayor, DA says
Police announce more arrests in deadly shooting at bowling alley
Children among 4 killed in Fresno County crash with semi-truck
Newsom unveils plan to force some CA homeless people into treatment
More TOP STORIES News