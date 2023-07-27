Both Boston Market Fresno locations mysteriously close

If you're a fan of Boston Market restaurant, you may have noticed the two locations here in Fresno are currently closed and there's no clear explanation.

Boston Market's Corporate office says there are no longer any restaurants in the Fresno area.

A sign at the Bullard and Blackstone location in northeast Fresno says: "Temporarily Closed."

The second restaurant at First and Nees has the same sign.

A check online shows you can't place any orders through DoorDash or any other delivery service platforms.

And the phones at both stores have been disconnected.

Action News reached out to Boston Market's Corporate office to ask why and we were simply told there are no longer any restaurants in the Fresno area.