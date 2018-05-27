Both sides of Ashlan back open in NW Fresno after car crashes into power pole

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Ashlan and Marks Avenue.Officers say a truck sheered the base of the power pole causing it to be suspended by wires.The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.Fresno Police officers were forced to close the road for more than an hour as PG&E crews worked to remove the power pole."Right now the danger is if that pole falls. It could injure somebody on the ground," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Mike Landon.Investigators are now working to determine what caused the driver to lose control and collide with the power pole.