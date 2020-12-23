Company selling 'authentic' bottled air from United Kingdom for $33

Many residents of the United Kingdom are stuck far away from home right now because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.For those feeling a little homesick, one company is selling bottled air.Relocation website My Baggage is selling what it calls "authentic" air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.A 500ml bottle costs 25, which equates to about $33.My Baggage says it was inspired to sell bottles of air after research found sense of smell is linked to memories.