Boulder police honor shooting victims with patrol car decals; City holds candlelit vigil

BOULDER, Colo. -- Boulder Police have outfitted every patrol vehicle with a decal honoring the victims of the deadly shooting rampage at a King Soopers supermarket on Monday.

The sticker, titled "Always in Our Hearts," lists all 10 shooting victims' names, who are 20-year-old Denny Stong; 23-year-old Neven Stanisic; 25-year-old Rikki Olds; 49-year-old Tralona Bartkowiak; 51-year-old Teri Leiker; 51-year-old Eric Talley; 59-year-old Suzanne Fountain; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.

Video posted to the Boulder Police Instagram page shows an unnamed police officer placing the decal on a patrol car with the hashtag #BoulderStrong.

The city of Boulder encouraged people nationwide to hold a moment of silence and conduct a candle-lighting ceremony to honor the victims of a mass shooting at a local supermarket that killed 10 people last week.

Boulder officials asked participants to observe 10 minutes of silence and leave a candle or light in front of their homes at 8 p.m. Saturday to honor the victims. The ceremonies had to be conducted privately in lieu of a mass gathering because of health restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
