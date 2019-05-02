Bounce house flies 240 feet, injures 5 students

ZILLAH, Wash. -- A dramatic moment was caught on camera as a bounce house went flying in the air, injuring five high school students.

Witnesses could hear the wind as they watched the inflatable attraction being tossed around during a student body event at a high school in Zillah, Washington.

The bounce house was carried more than 240 feet by a gust of wind Wednesday afternoon. One student received CPR before being airlifted.

"It's pretty crazy. I don't know how this could have happened," said Christopher Molina, who witnessed the event.

Bounce house injuries have been going up in recent years. One estimate says the number of injuries equals more than 30 children a day, or about one child every 45 minutes.

Zillah High School officials say they are looking into how this could have happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonbounce houseu.s. & worldaccident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News