Punishment for the first of 5 defendants in deadly Bowlero fight & shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Punishment came Wednesday for the first of five defendants involved in the fight and shooting that killed an 18-year-old Fresno man.

A sheriff's deputy handcuffed 29-year-old Isaac Havens in court so he can begin his one-year jail sentence for assault.

Havens was involved in a fight with a bunch of his friends and 18-year-old Devin Johnson outside of the Bowlero bowling alley in north Fresno this past February.

The fight led to a shooting that killed Johnson.

We heard from his mother today for the first time.

She brought Johnson's obituary to court and said Havens should not have a clean conscience.

"He might want to walk and think 'OK, it was just a fight' and think his hands are clean," said Valerie Myers. "His hands are just as dirty as the person that pulled the trigger."

Johnson graduated from high school in absentia three months after he was killed.

His mother says he saved four people's lives that night.

Four other men are still facing charges, including the alleged shooter.