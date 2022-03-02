2 arrested, charged with fatal shooting at Bowlero bowling alley in northeast Fresno

Fresno police arrested, @fresnoda has charged 2 men with the murder of 18-year-old Devin Johnson at Bowlero on Sierra & Blackstone last month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested two men in connection to the deadly shooting outside the Bowlero bowling alley in northeast Fresno.The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Giovanni Rodriguez and Rafael Ordaz-Gonzalez. Both men appeared in court Wednesday morning.Prosecutors say Rodriguez and Ordaz-Gonzalez shot and killed 18-year-old Devin Johnson at the bowling alley on Sierra and Blackstone Avenues last month.Investigators suspected the shooting was gang-related. No further updates on the investigation were immediately available.Around 100 other people were inside the bowling alley at the time of the shooting. The shooting caused mass panic, with many running for cover.Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said last month while the incident was scary, it was also a rare occurrence.