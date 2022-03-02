2 arrested, charged with fatal shooting at Bowlero bowling alley in northeast Fresno

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Giovanni Rodriguez and Rafael Ordaz-Gonzalez. Both men appeared in court Wednesday morning.
Fresno police arrested, @fresnoda has charged 2 men with the murder of 18-year-old Devin Johnson at Bowlero on Sierra & Blackstone last month.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) March 2, 2022
Giovanni Rodriguez & Rafael Ordaz-Gonzalez postponed entering a plea today.@FresnoPolice still investigating.https://t.co/Dh59gxEid7 pic.twitter.com/4tJiQRh9GQ
Prosecutors say Rodriguez and Ordaz-Gonzalez shot and killed 18-year-old Devin Johnson at the bowling alley on Sierra and Blackstone Avenues last month.
RELATED: 18-year-old killed in gang-related shooting outside north Fresno bowling alley identified
Investigators suspected the shooting was gang-related. No further updates on the investigation were immediately available.
Around 100 other people were inside the bowling alley at the time of the shooting. The shooting caused mass panic, with many running for cover.
Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said last month while the incident was scary, it was also a rare occurrence.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates. Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.