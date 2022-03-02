homicide investigation

2 arrested, charged with fatal shooting at Bowlero bowling alley in northeast Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

18-year-old shot and killed outside Fresno bowling alley identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested two men in connection to the deadly shooting outside the Bowlero bowling alley in northeast Fresno.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Giovanni Rodriguez and Rafael Ordaz-Gonzalez. Both men appeared in court Wednesday morning.



Prosecutors say Rodriguez and Ordaz-Gonzalez shot and killed 18-year-old Devin Johnson at the bowling alley on Sierra and Blackstone Avenues last month.

RELATED: 18-year-old killed in gang-related shooting outside north Fresno bowling alley identified

Investigators suspected the shooting was gang-related. No further updates on the investigation were immediately available.

Around 100 other people were inside the bowling alley at the time of the shooting. The shooting caused mass panic, with many running for cover.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said last month while the incident was scary, it was also a rare occurrence.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates. Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodeadly shootinggang violencehomicide investigationhomicideshootingbowlingfresno police department
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
$9k reward offered for information on deadly Parlier shooting
Parlier teen gunned down, family believes wrong target hit
18-year-old shot and killed outside Fresno bowling alley identified
Man stabbed to death in Exeter, police say
TOP STORIES
7 inmates hospitalized after being exposed to unknown substance
LIVE: Adoptive parents of missing CA boys charged with murder
CHP: Man accused of killing kids near SAC recently arrested in Valley
UN votes overwhelmingly to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine
Valley congressmen react to Pres. Biden's State of the Union Address
Official: Bleak snowpack survey is 'one step short of catastrophe'
CSU trustees launch independent investigation into Fresno State
Show More
2 more arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Hilmar restaurant
Ukrainian grandmother 'ready to fight' as Russians move closer to Kyiv
Fresno leaders raise Ukrainian flag to show support
Fresno police chief addresses safety issues after River Park shooting
What's next for Fresno man accused of killing 2-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News