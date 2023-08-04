Defense hopes for deal in February 2022 Bowlero shooting in Fresno

Two men charged in last year's deadly shooting at a popular bowling alley could be on the path to a plea deal.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pivotal moment today in a Fresno murder case. Two men charged in last year's deadly shooting at a popular bowling alley could be on the path to a plea deal.

In February 2022, 18-year-old Devin Johnson was gunned down at the Bowlero in Northeast Fresno.

The shooting sent innocent customers running for cover, with an estimated 100 people in the building at the time. Two men are facing murder charges, but their attorneys argue this is a case of self-defense.

21-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez and 20-year-old Rafael Ordaz-Gonzalez are both charged with murder along with gang and gun enhancements. If the men are convicted of first-degree murder they could spend 50 years to life in prison.

"Both of these individuals are extremely young," said Anjali Bansal, Giovanni Rodriguez's Attorney. "They were extremely young when it happened. They're extremely young right now. There are multiple issues in the case. And the exposure is obviously something that all parties are concerned about when we're looking at a case of this magnitude."

The men's attorneys argue they acted in self-defense when Johnson was gunned down in the entryway of the Bowlero.

"The deceased in this case, by everybody's account, including five witnesses, was armed and was coming back inside at the time that the shooting occurred," said Gerald Schwab, Rafael Ordaz-Gonzalez's Attorney. "And I don't think he was coming inside to talk. There had been a fight."

Surveillance video captured parts of the incident and helped police identify suspects. The defense said the video helped bolster their argument.

"We've got video surveillance that not only corroborates what the witnesses are saying but really accurately depicts kind of what took place that night," said Bansal.

In court on Thursday, both the prosecution and defense agreed to delay the preliminary hearing until September 19.

"This is the closest I think that the prosecution and the defense have come to discussing and really fleshing out the issues that are present in the case," said Bansal.

"We're hopeful that by the 19th of September, we could get things settled, and if not, we'll go on to trial from there," said Schwab.

Both Rodriguez and Ordaz-Gonzalez are being held on $1.5 million bonds.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.