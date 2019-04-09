child injured

Boy, 10, run over while surfing on car driven by parent

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -- A 10-year-old California boy has suffered major injuries after he was run over while surfing on top of a car driven by one of his parents.

It happened Saturday afternoon in California City in the Antelope Valley, northeast of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times says the boy was seen on top of the moving car before he slipped and fell in front of it.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but as of Monday he's in stable condition.

Police didn't say whether the driver will be charged and the case remains under investigation.
