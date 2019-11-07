10-year-old Philadelphia boy shot in head while walking home from school: police

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Margaret Street near Torresdale Avenue in the city's Frankford section.
Police confirm a 10-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head.
"Another child has been hit with gunfire at the hands of a coward," said Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan with the Philadelphia Police Department.
WATCH: VIDEO CAPTURES MOMENT GUNMAN OPENS FIRE, INJURING BOY
The boy, who family members identify as Semaj O'Branty, was rushed to the hospital. He's listed in critical but stable condition at this time.
Sullivan said the gunfire came from the backseat of a red or maroon Pontiac G6.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
This shooting comes less than a month after a two shootings that left a 2-year-old girl dead and an 11-month-old toddler fighting for his life.