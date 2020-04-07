Boy, 5, dies after he's hit by stray bullet while recording TikTok videos with dad on balcony

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 5-year-old has died a week after he was hit by a stray bullet while playing on his family's balcony, according to his family and the medical examiner.

Jordan Allen Jr. was not the intended target, according to police.

It happened last Tuesday around 9 p.m. in Houston.

The family was sitting on the porch on the second floor balcony.

"The happiest child in the world. Jordan.... he would bring joy to everybody," said the boy's dad, Jordan Allen Sr.

Monday morning would be the last time Allen would see his son. The child was taken off life support at Texas Children's Hospital about a week after he was shot in the head.

"He just told me to get him some juice, that's why I stepped in the house to get him some juice," Allen recalled.
Police said the family was enjoying their night when they heard five to six gunshots in the parking lot.

The next thing Allen heard was his son pleading for help.

"Everybody ran in the house and the kids' room in the house, so I ran to the porch, and then I see my son on the ground holding his head asking for my help," Allen said.

After the shooting, Jordan's dad took him and flagged down an ambulance.

The shooter sped off.
Allen said he is now trying to figure out how he'll lay his son to rest.

Houston police said the investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredshootingchild shotinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of COVID-19 cases at Visalia nursing home nearly quadruples
Central California coronavirus cases
Valley man diagnosed with coronavirus hoping to help others impacted
Majority of Tulare County COVID-19 cases in Visalia area
Fresno announces program to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic
Navy official apologizes for calling fired captain 'stupid'
Fresno County sees second COVID-19 death, 124 positive cases
Show More
Gov. Newsom: 4,613 additional beds secured for COVID-19 patients so far
Merced restaurant offers free breakfast for first responders, seniors
Coronavirus: Fresno County working to house hundreds of homeless
Could MLB return as early as next month?
Golfers: Where you play decides whether you play during crisis
More TOP STORIES News