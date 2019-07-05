EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- A 5-year-old boy was pulled from a water filled storm drain Thursday night in Evansville, Indiana.
For over an hour, the Evansville Fire Department tried multiple rescue methods; they eventually used a swing to pull the boy out, WEHT reported.
Evansville Fire Department District Chief Mark Mastison said one of the firefighters that was on the scene came up with the idea.
"Our rope rescue team is trained to do whatever they can, to try to makeshift whatever was needed to get the young man out," Mastison said. "And that was just an idea since he had issues trying to respond to us, the best thing to do is to get him to where we could basically take care of him."
Mastison said the boy was alert during the entire rescue, and his mother helped keep him calm by talking with him.
Boy, 5, rescued after falling in storm drain
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News