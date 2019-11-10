Boy, 7, critically injured after falling out window in the New York

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx -- Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was critically injured after falling out a window in the Bronx Saturday morning.The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the Bronx River Houses on Harrod Avenue near East 174th Street in the Soundview section.The boy fell from a 9th-floor window.FDNY and EMS responded to the scene. The child was transported to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.