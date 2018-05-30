Five-year-old boy dies after being pulled out of Lake Kaweah

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said the boy had been wearing a life jacket while he was on the house boat, but had taken it off while he watched a movie because he was cold. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said the boy had been wearing a life jacket while he was on the houseboat but had taken it off while he watched a movie because he was cold.

Five-year-old Damen Ellis of Visalia died at Valley Children's Hospital on Monday after being pulled from the water on Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the five-year-old had fallen off the back of the houseboat near the shore of Greasy Cove. His eight-year-old brother tried to get him out of the water before others were able to get the boy to shore and start CPR -- including a respiratory nurse who was nearby.

While continuing CPR, the deputies raced the boy to the Marina in their boat, where he was taken in an ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, then airlifted to Valley Children's Hospital.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that children under the age of 13 must wear life jackets while on a boat or personal watercraft in motion on the water.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningTulare CountyVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News