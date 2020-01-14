LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A family was glad no one was hurt after their child found a loaded gun at a California Airbnb.
The gun belonged to a sheriff's deputy who has since been put on leave, according to KTVU.
Jon Segarra said his 9-year-old son Josh and three other children found the gun in a bedroom drawer after they arrived at the home in Lake Tahoe.
"That was just in a drawer in that room," said Segarra. "It wasn't hard to find. It wasn't hidden. It wasn't stashed under a bed or anything. It was in a drawer right there."
The family found the deputy's badge and contacted authorities.
Airbnb gave the family a full refund.
9-year-old boy finds deputy's loaded gun at California Airbnb
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News