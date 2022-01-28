12-year-old boy hit by car in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old boy was hit by a car in southeast Fresno.It happened near the corner of Cedar and Woodward Avenues.The boy was crossing the street just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon.The child thought he had the right of way but didn't realize a traffic light was not working at the time.A car headed southbound on Cedar passed through the intersection and hit him.The boy suffered some cuts to the head but is expected to be okay.The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash.