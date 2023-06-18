A 12-year-old child is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Kings County on Friday night.

12-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by truck in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old child is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Kings County on Friday night.

The crash happened around 7 pm near Gale and 28th avenues -- that's just north of the Avenal Cutoff Road.

The California Highway Patrol says the boy was riding an off-road vehicle when he crossed Gale Avenue in front of a Chevy Truck.

The driver of the truck hit the brakes, but was unable to stop in time.

Officers say there was an obstruction that prevented both the child and driver from seeing each other.

The driver stayed at the scene and the child was taken to Valley Chilidren's Hospital with major injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

Officials say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.