MURDER

Boyfriend with domestic violence history charged with Fresno mother's murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Boyfriend with domestic violence history charged with Fresno mother's murder

By
A mother beaten to death for Fresno's first murder of 2019 and now police have arrested a man who's committed a similar crime before.

Investigators arrested the boyfriend at the hospital, but they didn't charge him with murder for six days.

Torn yellow tape announces this east central Fresno apartment as a recent crime scene.

Neighbors say the couple who lived inside fought all the time.

One of them told me he heard a loud thud hours before police showed up to launch an investigation.

RELATED: Mother dies from severe injuries 15 hours after someone dropped her off at a hospital

"Our officers received a call at CRMC regarding a 32-year-old victim who had been beaten severely. Yanina Olivarez died about 15 hours after she arrived at Community Regional Medical Center," said Pat Farmer, the deputy chief of the Fresno Police Department.

Police aren't saying exactly what injuries she suffered.

"She did have significant trauma to her body and I can't give you a lot of details on that, but the injuries were significant to say the least," Farmer said.

Officers arrested her boyfriend, Brandon Moreno, at the hospital, but not for murder.

They booked him on a probation violation while they unraveled the story Moreno told investigators.

The 31-year-old has a felony strike from a 2017 robbery, as well as a 2013 domestic violence conviction.

The victim in that case was a different woman, but Yanina's friends and family members say they suspected the relationship was toxic.

"They got into an argument (and) he left for a whole month, she would call me crying, 'I don't know why he's not answering,'" said longtime friend Erika Mendoza. "I told her 'You need to leave that relationship. It's not healthy.'"

But Olivarez worked hard at everything she did.

Friends say she worked two jobs -- including as a substitute teacher in a special services classroom.

They say she adored her 7-year-old son, but she was kind and sweet to everyone she met.

One friend told me she was an amazing person in a messed up situation.

Prosecutors charged Moreno with her murder and domestic violence six days after his initial arrest.

He made his first court appearance Monday.

If he's convicted, he'd face life in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderwoman killeddomestic violencearrestFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
20 years later: What led to the murder of four people in Yosemite
Police search for killer after Fresno mother with serious injuries dies at hospital
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Man sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for fatal Central Fresno stabbing
More murder
Top Stories
5 Houston police officers wounded in shooting, 1 suspect killed
Local federal employees back to work, cautious of temporary reopening
Yosemite National Park resumes full operations
Pelosi officially invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address
New pollution measure offers incentives for industries to lower emissions
Stella Artois Super Bowl ad invites consumers to 'change up usual' for good cause
Possible delays for Visalia drivers while streets are repaired
Traffic on northbound Clovis Avenue shut down for injury crash
Show More
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Nectarines recalled from Costcos over Listeria concerns
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Here's the best way to sell your old electronics: Consumer Reports
1 arrested and over 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust
More News