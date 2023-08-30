New Boys & Girls Club facility opens in Reedley

Action News was in the neighborhood where a brand new Boys and Girls Club opened in Reedley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood where a brand new Boys & Girls Club opened in Reedley.

The new facility officially opened its doors Monday at the corner of 11th Street and East Avenue.

The club was previously located in the city community center, but the building needed to grow along with the membership numbers.

The new building has a computer lab, a game room and library as the Boys & Girls Club focuses on fostering lasting relationships with kids, teens and their families.

"Reedley can expect the club to have after-school programs, things that focus on academic success, but also just a place where kids can have fun, be themselves, make friends and have mentors," says Jessica Maxey.

The event included a tour, a presentation and refreshments.

The club will be open Monday through Friday during after-school hours.