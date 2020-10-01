Society

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias welcomes kids back with new safety measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sequoias is back to serving young people in person again.

Three of their sites, Visalia, Exeter, and Strathmore, have reopened to children.

The clubs have been closed since March due to the pandemic.

But as they welcome kids back, they'll have new safety measures in place, including temperature checks, social distancing, and the use of masks.

"The staff really is creative with ways to still have physical games with them or activities when they need to be social distancing themselves," Boys & Girls Club Area Director Leticia Betancourt said.

There are limited spots available for each Boys and Girls Club location.

You can visit their website to reserve a spot.

The clubs are now open from 7:45 a.m. until 6 p.m. to help care for children during distance learning.
