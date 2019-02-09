Man caught stealing boy's chemo medication from front porch

A Nevada boy whose fighting cancer makes a plea to the public after someone stole his chemotherapy medicine right off his front porch.

SUMMMERLIN, Nev. --
Home surveillance shows a man snatch two packages from his front door in Summerlin.

Gage Haynes, 14, told KLAS-TV he takes 8 pills called Ryedapt every day.

"I have Systemic Mastocytosis, it's a rare form of cancer and it's just been happening my whole life so I'm used to it" said Haynes. "Now, we've finally found a way to help it, my whole life there's really been nothing," Haynes said.

Haynes was diagnosed when he was just six-months-old. Since then his mother says he's been in and out of the hospital.

"I worked really hard to try and get him that. I did financial assistance because it costs $40,000 a month because it's not FDA approved for anyone under 18," said his mother Shakala Alvaranga.
Haynes says he just wants the medicine back.

"It really helps me out a lot, I would feel a lot better, so I can go to school, get good grades, get a job, so just please return it," he said.
