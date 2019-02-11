Man caught stealing boy's chemo medication from front porch

EMBED </>More Videos

A Nevada boy who's fighting cancer makes a plea to the public after someone stole his chemotherapy medicine right off his front porch.

SUMMMERLIN, Nev. --
A Nevada boy who's fighting cancer makes a plea to the public after someone stole his chemotherapy medicine right off his front porch.

Home surveillance shows a man snatching two packages from his front door.

Gage Haynes, 14, told KLAS-TV he takes eight pills called Ryedapt every day.

"I have Systemic Mastocytosis, it's a rare form of cancer and it's just been happening my whole life so I'm used to it," Haynes said. "Now, we've finally found a way to help it. My whole life there's really been nothing."

Haynes was diagnosed when he was just 6 months old. Since then his mother says he's been in and out of the hospital.

"I worked really hard to try and get him that," mom Shakala Alvaranga said of Gage's medicine. "I did financial assistance because it costs $40,000 a month because it's not FDA approved for anyone under 18."

Haynes says he just wants the medicine back.

"It really helps me out a lot. I would feel a lot better, so I can go to school, get good grades, get a job, so just please return it," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cancerpackage thefttheftsurveillance video
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
More News