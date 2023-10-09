Fresno youth football program receives new trailer after last one stolen & burned

The Central Valley Ravens Youth Football program received a new equipment trailer after their last one was stolen and burned.

Saturday at their last home game of the season, they honored the Sellers family, who generously bought the team a new trailer.

This came after hearing everything was burned in the old one and nothing was salvageable after thieves stole it from the coach's home early Thursday morning.

Items inside included everything from field markers, DJ equipment, snack bar items and their team helmet.

The coaches say the last couple of days have been an emotional rollercoaster but now they are grateful, the community has stepped up to help.

"We had no idea something like this would happen, it did. A little adversity never stopped us, we teach our kids 'Hey you got to face difficult situations and make the best out of it," Central Ravens president Anthony Tyler said.

They say their motto "one team, one family" truly showed in the last 48 hours.

The Sellers family tells Action News they've had three sons play for the Ravens and only felt it was right to give back to a program that has given so much to their family.