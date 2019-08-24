Mom charged in shooting of high school student in Texas: Constable

TOMBALL, Texas -- A brawl between a large crowd of minors ended when a mother fired a handgun, injuring a 16-year-old boy in Texas, according to deputy constables.

Precious Latoya Folks was arrested Friday afternoon. The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said the fight broke out sometime before 3:30 p.m.

Folks allegedly emerged from her home with a handgun and pulled the trigger, striking a teen.

The victim was transported to Tomball Hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is not known.

Folks is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This isn't her first brush with law enforcement, however. Records indicate she has faced a laundry list of charges since 2006, including deadly conduct and for making a terroristic threat.



