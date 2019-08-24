Mom charged in shooting of high school student in Texas: Constable

#NOW- Heavy police presence in the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive. Constables are on scene investigating a shooting where a mother has shot a local high school student after a disturbance broke out. Juvenile has been transported to a local hospital with a gun shot wound. pic.twitter.com/q7Cbzs7Nn0 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 23, 2019

UPDATE: CONSTABLE DEPUTIES HAVE ARRESTED THE MOTHER AND SHE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON. THE STUDENT IS UNDERGOING SURGERY AT THIS TIME.



TOMBALL, Texas -- A brawl between a large crowd of minors ended when a mother fired a handgun, injuring a 16-year-old boy in Texas, according to deputy constables.Precious Latoya Folks was arrested Friday afternoon. The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said the fight broke out sometime before 3:30 p.m.Folks allegedly emerged from her home with a handgun and pulled the trigger, striking a teen.The victim was transported to Tomball Hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is not known.Folks is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.This isn't her first brush with law enforcement, however. Records indicate she has faced a laundry list of charges since 2006, including deadly conduct and for making a terroristic threat.