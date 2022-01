FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man who broke into a smoke shop in central Fresno Wednesday morning.It happened before 3:30 am at the Funky Town Smoke Shop on West Avenue near Clinton Avenue.Investigators say the suspect set off the building alarm as he broke in.The shop owners showed up before the police. They found the man inside and held him down until officers arrived a short time later.Police say nothing was taken from the shop.