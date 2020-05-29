business

Break the Barriers to open June 1 with safety modifications

Gymnastics class looks a little different these days at Break the Barriers in northeast Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gymnastics class looks a little different these days at Break the Barriers in northeast Fresno.

"We've adapted all of our classes you can see marks on the floors. There's social distancing, of course. A lot of classes are parent and me classes to where the parents are hands-on so the staff cannot be," said Jared Hergenrader, Break the Barriers CEO.

The organization will open June 1. The hope is to open the pool June 8 for swim classes, if approved by the county.

Hergenrader says the pool's opening will also allow families that are adopting or fostering children to get their water safety certifications.

For more than two months, the non-profit has struggled to stay afloat without any class participants and a building that was shut down
during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a fight. We've been in the fight like so many other small businesses in the county. We've done everything we can to reopen," Hergenrader said.

Break the Barriers was able to get some federal assistance.

Since being closed, the staff has sanitized surfaces and all mats and taken precautions.

Once people enter the building, they will need to have a mask on.
Children under 12 do not.

Break the Barriers invested in new technology to keep people safe. You just walk up and the thermal scanner takes your temperature and also reminds people to wear.

Classes will resume at reduced capacity, and most courses will be offered.

In addition to the children and adults that attend, Break the Barriers serves nearly 1,500 veterans.

"I know when people come. I think we're all going to cry when people start walking through the door," said Deby Hergenrader, Break the Barriers co-founder.

This Fresno non-profit opens June 1, with a mission to help celebrate inclusion no matter the obstacles they may face.
Related topics:
businessfresno northeastbusinesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicnon profit
