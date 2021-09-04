Break the Barriers in northeast Fresno hiring for staff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Adults and kids of all ages and abilities are getting active at Break the Barriers in Northeast Fresno.However, they've found themselves in a challenging position."I can't stress enough that we have families, children and adults that want to sign up but we can't sign them up because we have no staff," said Jared Hergenrader, Break the Barriers CEO.Hergenrader says it's not just businesses facing the worker shortage, so are non-profits.He needs staff to run classes and operations."We definitely need gymnastic staff, so if you have five to seven years of experience in gymnastics or diving or cheer, we definitely want to. We need to fill about 10 spots for gymnastics," Hergenrader said.Administration support is needed for all hours. Pay starts at minimum wage and goes up depending on experience.You can apply online or in person.Coach Jared Schmidt has been going to Break the Barriers since he was eight and enjoys teaching a variety of classes.Along with missed opportunities for growth, less classes means less revenue for the non-profit."Definitely a financial impact. For us, we were relying on those funds just knowing that usually with our frant funding for our free programs, it usually runs out in quarter four. So we rely upon those rainy day funds to get us through the end of the year so that we can survive," Hergenrader said.Due to COVID, they've had to pivot their fundraiser to a drive-thru tri tip dinner. Tickets are on sale through Labor Day.They're hoping a raffle prize to a Disney resort in Hawaii will encourage people to turn out.A Valley non-profit doing its best to keep afloat and hoping to find more workers to help them in their mission of inclusion.You can support a Break the Barriers by buying the ticket to their annual drive-through try tip dinner or supporting their online auction