Break the Barriers H.O.P.E. program helps people move

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Step by step, Fresno teen Tilly Anderson is making progress as she tries to walk.

"I love it. I guess It's fun, but it's hard at the same time," said Anderson.

Tilly is one of 30 people enrolled in Break the Barrier's H.O.P.E. program.

"People whose brain doesn't connect to their bodies as well as they would like it to, and we work with them toward their milestones that they want to achieve, whether that's crawling, walking, getting rid of a wheelchair. We say let's go for it," explained Director Rachel James.

James says participants range in age from two and a half years old to 94 years old.

They use a variety of methods, but it's hard work that pays off.

During the pandemic, they've stayed open to offer the essential service. However, they've been impacted financially, and so have their clients. To help, they're reaching out to the community to bring inclusion and awareness.

"You'll get to go through different stations and experience what life is like kind of on the outside when you're restricted, or people put restrictions on you," James said.

The Saturday event will also feature those who have been through the program and their accomplishments.

More than 100 people have experienced this unique program since it began in 2011.

You can support the H.O.P.E. program at its inclusion awareness event on Saturday, May 8, at The Well Fig Garden campus from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. You can register at this link.

Tilly tells Action News she may have some tricks up her sleeve.
