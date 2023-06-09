Inclusive aquatic center opens in northeast Fresno

A new inclusive aquatic center in northeast Fresno is open just in time for the start of the summer.

The center was years in the making, and the non-profit says it wouldn't have been possible without community support and sponsors.

Non-profit "Break the Barriers'' held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility.

It's located on Cedar Avenue behind Clovis West High School.

The organization offers services in fitness and other free programs.

Staff members say the pool will serve diverse populations with various abilities.

"Unfortunately, many of our friends with severe disabilities are turned away, whether it's structure barriers, lack of knowledge or fear of working with those individuals," says Jared Hergenrader. "Here at Break the Barriers, we take pride in ourselves in adapting equipment.''

Break the Barriers wants to make sure no one is ever turned away.

