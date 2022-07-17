fresno county sheriff department

Fresno County Sheriff's Office holds recruiting event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those looking for a career in law enforcement had a chance to learn more about working in the county jail Saturday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office hosted a Breakfast with Badges.

The event featured the equipment staff use along with employees who shared their experience working in the jail.

The department currently has open positions for correctional officers.

As a bonus, each person who stopped by was given a freshly cooked breakfast burrito.

Officials say now is a great time for people to apply.

You can find more information about the positions on the Fresno County Sheriff's Office website or their social media pages.

Recruitment is currently open and closes August 12.
