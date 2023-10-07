Fresno County Sheriff's Office raising money for deputy fighting cancer

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is hitting a little closer to home at the Fresno County Sheriff's Office this year.

You can take action by donating even a few dollars to help Deputy Dollene Clapper in her fight against cancer.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Breast Cancer Awareness Month is hitting a little closer to home at the Fresno County Sheriff's Office this year.

34-year-old Deputy Dollene Clapper is fighting stage four breast cancer. She was diagnosed in late August and is putting up a fight.

"I had my first chemo treatment three weeks ago," Clapper said. "I'll go in for my second on Mondays. And I feel slightly back to normal, so that's the good thing."

Behind her strength to fight the aggressive cancer are Clapper's three children.

She is the single mother of 9-year-old Sebastian, 8-year-old Donovan, and 6-year-old Kennedy.

The young deputy's story hit the emotions of Deputy Sheriff's Association President Eric Schmidt, and he is taking action.

The association helped Clapper organize a modified assignment that allows her to work from home, and some deputies are even wearing pink bracelets to support her fight.

"I challenge all of you out there," Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said. "Help our hero. Help our deputy sheriff."

Schmidt also organized an online fundraiser to benefit Clapper, and he says she will get all the proceeds. In only a week, Schmidt helped raise over $11,000.

"She's got some medical bills coming," Schmidt said. "She lives out of county, so she's got transportation to and from her doctor's appointments."

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig helped Clapper get closer to her $50,000 goal on Friday.

Gathered at the Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association downtown, the supervisor donated $5,000 to help Clapper during a Facebook live.

He told Action News it is important for the community to come together behind Clapper.

"My whole goal with this is just to bring awareness," Magsig said. "Not only to breast cancer but to one member of our family here in Fresno County is going through."

You can take action by donating even a few dollars to help Clapper in her fight against cancer.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.