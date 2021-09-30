CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and several law enforcement agencies across the Central Valley are teaming up to raise awareness and money.
The drive to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness kicked off Thursday at the Community Cancer Institute in Clovis.
"The money that's raised is very important because it allows us to buy technology and equipment that we may not otherwise be able to afford. Funds that are raised for this are going to go directly to patient care," said Community Health System Senior VP Katie Zenovich.
Each agency created its own design on a pink patch to sell during the month of October.
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims -- a breast cancer survivor herself -- was proud to join a campaign that has already raised more than $107,000 this year alone.
"This is a reminder, as you see the pink patches, as we travel throughout the Valley, that's a reminder how important early detection is," said Sheriff Mims.
A local car dealership brought out a brand new pink SUV for Thursday's event and it got its first signatures from breast cancer survivors.
"When the car is driven around town, you look at it and think about getting my mammogram, think about early detection. The beauty of it is that thousands of people signed it because everybody has had a friend, a family member if not themselves touched by breast cancer," said Zenovich.
You can support the pink patch campaign by clicking here.
Valley law enforcement teaming up to raise awareness about breast cancer
BREAST CANCER AWARENESS
TOP STORIES
Show More