Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Community takes part in walkathon in NE Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a fundraiser walk-a-thon was held in northeast Fresno on Sunday morning.Men and women put on their walking sneakers and costumes for the walkathon around the business complex on Nees and Maple Avenues.Hollywood Wigs and Ivanhoe Medical Supply hosted the event.Volunteers and vendors also put on their fun pink wigs, all in support of breast cancer awareness.There was even a pink Acura SUV with hundreds of signatures.Each name on the car adds to the funds Fresno Acura donates to Community Medical Center's Radin Breast Care Center.All benefits go to the American Cancer Society, making strides against breast cancer.