FX's 'Breeders' is back with a season of surprises

'Breeders' stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard talk about saying goodbye to the show that's meant so much to them.

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard reflect on family, fun and the final season of their dramedy series

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready to say goodbye to the Worsley family. Season four of the FX series "Breeders" will be its last.

On The Red Carpet interviewed stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard prior to the current SAG-AFTRA strike and they gave us some clues on where we stand as the show shifted ahead five years.

"So we left Paul and Ally on the verge of splitting up," Freeman said. "We see at the beginning of season four that they are still together, they got through it somehow."

And in season four, they'll need each other's support to get through the current family situations, including their teen daughter coming out and their 18-year-old son announcing his girlfriend is pregnant.

"It's about navigating stormy waters whilst trying to stay on the same ship. And I think it's really fun to play for us because obviously there's loads of humor in that and there's loads of heart in that. And there's quite a lot of drama," Haggard said. "It's the thing I've always loved about the show. It manages to flip between these things quite elegantly."

Freeman, who is a co-creator of "Breeders" said the experiences while making the series were the direct result of his own experience as a parent.

"It's very, very personal. Every actor knows that either the insult or the backhanded compliment of 'oh you're just playing yourself,' you always rebel against that and say 'I'm not just playing myself,'" Freeman said. "But if there was ever a time where people, someone could go 'this is quite like you isn't it!' Yeah, this is the time."

Freeman also said he hopes it won't be the last time he works with Haggard. They joked to On The Red Carpet they'd like to try something new, though, perhaps playing a duo of assassins!

Haggard said the entire experience, especially teaming up with Freeman, was exceptional.

"It's just been lovely, such a lovely experience. And then also there's such a warmth and intelligence in the room when you're working and you don't always get that. So, yeah. I'm gonna miss it very much and it's meant a lot to me."

The final season of "Breeders" premieres July 31 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

