Louisville police declare state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- A state of emergency has been declared by police in Louisville, Kentucky as officers brace for a decision in the Breonna Taylor death investigation.

That decision could come anytime -- as we learn six officers are now under disciplinary investigation.

Federal buildings and downtown businesses are already boarded up. The announcement is coming from Kentucky's attorney general who will decide whether criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in Taylor's death.

The 26-year-old died in March when police conducted a drug raid at her home in Louisville. They used a "no-knock" warrant to barge in unannounced and shot Taylor eight times. No drugs were found.

"This is not a woman who would sacrifice her life and her family morals and values to sell drugs on the street," said Bonica Austin, Breonna's Aunt

Last week, the city reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family in a wrongful death lawsuit. The settlement also includes a list of police reforms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyprotestfatal shootingpolice shootingshootingu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot multiple times in central Fresno, police say
1 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says
17-year-old boy killed in east central Fresno shooting
Creek Fire: 280,425 acres burned with 30% containment
1,000 rally to reopen businesses in Fresno County
SQF Complex Fire: 137,508 acres burned, 33% contained
Creek Fire: Fresno Co. to allow residents who lost their home to re-enter
Show More
Fresno Police see dramatic rise in shootings, homicides
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
Fire officials declare progress in fight against SQF Complex
KCUSD submitting waiver to bring students back in person
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News