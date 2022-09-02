Brie Larson's Disney+ series 'Growing up' showcases stories about adolescence

Brie Larson is using her superpowers for good. The "Captain Marvel" star is one of the driving forces behind the new Disney+ series, "Growing Up." The show features inspirational stories from a diverse group of young people who are learning to embrace their true, authentic selves.

"It's beyond my wildest dreams to get to be on this planet at the same time as these 11 people. It's just the privilege of a lifetime," said Larson.

Poignant and personal, these coming-of-age stories are made even more powerful by hand-picked directors who gladly took on this innovative docuseries. Yara Shahidi, of "black-ish" and "grown-ish" fame, was up for the challenge.

"I had directed a short prior, but documentary style is extremely different," the actress told On The Red Carpet.

"Growing Up" premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+.

