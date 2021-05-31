Bulldog Breakdown: Brigitte Thibault makes history for Fresno State golf

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brigitte Thibault made it to the NCAA Championships.It was a tie for 58th for the senior golfer, but she did make history as the first Fresno State golfer to make it to the NCAA Finals.We had the chance to catch up with her following her four years at Fresno State.As you'll hear in the video above, she'll take advantage of that COVID year with plans on coming back for a fifth season.