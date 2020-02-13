'Bring Faye home': Search for missing South Carolina 6-year-old intensifies

CAYCE, S.C. -- The all-out search intensifies for Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared after getting off her school bus Monday.

After releasing an image Wednesday showing two vehicles known to be in the area where Faye was last seen, Cayce Public Safety Department said tips helped them identify and locate the people in one of the vehicles.

Investigators questioned the occupants of the SUV, but did not release any specifics from what they learned. Officers did say they still need help identifying the people in the car.

Faye Swetlik, the first grade student out of Cayce, South Carolina who vanished after getting off her school bus Monday, remains missing for the fourth day--and still no Amber Aler



"That was a piece of the puzzle that we were trying to put together and because of the help of the public we were able to do that," Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department said.

Antley said investigators have not given up hope. They have a whole team dedicated to going through video that has been sent in from the community.

"We have been non-stop trying to bring Faye home," Antley said.

He also confirmed that investigators have towed vehicles away to be searched as part of the case. In addition, the home where Faye lives with her mother has been searched multiple times.

"We are leaving no stone unturned. We are looking for, even the smallest piece of information that could bring Faye home."

Surveillance cameras captured what is believed to be the last images of the first grader. They show her getting off her school bus in Cayce, South Carolina, a city just south of Columbia, while wearing a black t-shirt with the word "peace" written on it.
Faye's mysterious disappearance has garnered national intrigue. The FBI joined many other organizations going door-to-door and scouring any source for possible leads in the case.

"I'm going crazy not knowing where she is," Faye's grandmother, Ruth Collins, wrote on Facebook.

So far, an Amber Alert has not been issued. This is because investigators do not have any evidence to say Faye was kidnapped. However, they also do not have any evidence suggesting she was not kidnapped.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Faye Swetlik hotline at 803-205-4444.
