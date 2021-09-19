Owners of The Brioche Lady looking for new location in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owners of a Fresno favorite that closed its doors to the public last month say it's not the end for their business.The Brioche Lady was located in the Northern Village Shopping Center off First and Herndon.Co-owner Leng Thao first met his wife and now business partner while visiting family in France.What started as the couple's search for the perfect brioche quickly turned into something more.It took the Thaos two years to find the perfect recipe and pretty soon they were baking brioche around the clock.But financial hardships and the pandemic took a toll and Thao says they couldn't reach an agreement with the landlord on the new lease.But they'll be back in business soon, just at a new location."We want to lease a place where we have a commercial kitchen to bake from and we can sell from that location as well and continue the farmer's market," says Thao.They also have plans to implement some new concepts, like 'Brioche in a Box'.They tell Action News they'll be up and running again as soon as they can find a new location.