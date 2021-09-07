britney spears

Britney Spears' father files paperwork to end his role as conservator of estate

EMBED <>More Videos

Britney Spears' father files papers to end his conservator role

LOS ANGELES -- Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement.

In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas at two separate court hearings over the summer in his request to terminate the 13-year conservatorship.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the filing states.

"Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight."

"She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding," the petition reads in part.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," the filing said.

RELATED: Britney Spears' father intends to step down from conservatorship after months of public pressure

CNN has reached out to the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart for comment.

The elder Spears has served has conservator of his daughter's estate since it was established in 2009. He was also the conservator of her person, overseeing her health and medical issues until he stepped aside in 2019. That's when Jodi Montgomery was appointed the temporary conservator of Spears' person.

During a hearing in July, Britney Spears said that she wanted to press charges against her father for "conservatorship abuse" and called the arrangement "f---ing cruelty."
EMBED More News Videos

Demanding an end to the conservatorship, Britney Spears told a judge in a Los Angeles courtroom: "Ma'am I'm not here to be anyone's slave."



Tuesday's development comes after Jamie Spears said in a previous court filing that he intended to step down as conservator.

Just last week, Rosengart stated called on Spears to step down immediately "before he is suspended."

A previously scheduled hearing in the case is set for Sept. 29.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesbritney spearsmusic news
BRITNEY SPEARS
Britney freed: Judge terminates Spears' conservatorship
Britney Spears tells family she wants 'justice' after conservatorship
Britney Spears' Project Rose has supporters trying to decipher clues
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Show More
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
More TOP STORIES News