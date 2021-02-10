accident

Andy Reid's son on administrative leave after crash that critically injured girl

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into a traffic crash that left two young children injured, one critically, the team announced Tuesday.

The team has said Britt Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday near the team's training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium. He did not travel with the team to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

Andy Reid said his son underwent surgery after the crash but few other details have been released.

SEE ALSO: Andy Reid on son Britt Reid's crash: 'My heart bleeds for everybody involved'
EMBED More News Videos

Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team's outside linebackers coach, was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday night that has left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries.



A 5-year-old girl, identified by the Chiefs as Ariel Young, remained in critical condition Tuesday. The Chiefs said in their statement the organization has reached out to her family and is providing resources and support.

Kansas City police said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday, when a truck hit two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp.

Britt Reid told police he had "two or three drinks" and had a prescription for Adderall when the accident occurred, according to a search warrant filed late Thursday night. Police have said they are investigating whether Reid was impaired before the crash.

Police said Tuesday the investigation of the crash could take several weeks.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflu.s. & worldsportsaccident
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
Woman dies in Boston elevator accident
Man accidentally ran over by Fresno officer after hiding under patrol car, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom to announce Save Mart Center as mass vaccination site
COVID-19 vaccination clinic officially opens in Merced
Valley medical students helping with fight against COVID-19
Fresno Co. winding down COVID help for people experiencing homelessness
Californians face more delays in getting unemployment benefits
CVS delays COVID-19 vaccine rollout until February 12
Man and woman shot multiple times in Tranquillity, deputies say
Show More
Map shows CA zip codes where rent is dangerously high
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
'QAnon Shaman' apologizes for storming Capitol
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Veterans Memorial Museum impacted financially by the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News