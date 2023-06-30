Fresno City Council presented one of our colleagues here at ABC30 with a special proclamation on Thursday as she's set to pursue future endeavors.

June 29th named Brittany Jacob Day in the City of Fresno

June 29th in the City of Fresno will forever be known as Brittany Jacob Day.

Brittany was overcome with emotion - surprised by the honor with friends and family in attendance.

City Council President Miguel Arias spoke on the council's behalf, thanking Brittany for her journalistic excellence and impact on the African-American community.

Brittany's last day at ABC30 is Thursday and of course, we wish her the best.