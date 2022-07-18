Sports

Buchanan grad Brock Jones goes 65th overall in 2022 MLB Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the 65th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Tampa Bay Rays selected former Buchanan Bear and Stanford outfielder Brock Jones.

The Fresno native originally headed to Palo Alto for both football and baseball but would drop the gridiron to focus on the diamond after his freshman season.

He comes off a strong Junior campaign at Stanford, hitting .321 with 21 HRs and 16 SBs en route to an appearance in the College World Series in Omaha.

At 6'0, 197 pounds, the Stanford product has drawn comparisons to Giants OF Joc Pederson.

According to MLB.com, the pick is valued at roughly $1.08M.
