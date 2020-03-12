Health & Fitness

Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at NY Costco

BROOKLYN -- As fears about the spread of coronavirus mount, shoppers at a Brooklyn Costco yelled at each other Thursday morning in a confrontation that was caught on video.

The incident was only the latest instance of panic buying connected to the spread of the virus across the nation. Staple items like paper towels and toilet paper have been in short supply as Americans face uncertainty of the virus' long-term impact.

The uploader described tensions at the New York City store as "very high." The shoppers were waiting in a line when the confrontation happened about 11:45 a.m.

Employees at the store sought to calm the shoppers.

"As human beings, we've got to come together at a time like this," a Costco employee says. "So I need you guys to calm down."

A woman is heard yelling, "Don't let her touch me with that cart again," as the employee tries to intervene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscostcoshoppingbrooklynoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News